"Does it mean you stop believing in your match-winners?" - Yuvraj Singh slams KKR for benching Pat Cummins

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was baffled by the exclusion of ace all-rounder Pat Cummins from Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) playing XI against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday.

The Aussie Test captain, who announced his arrival in style with a whirlwind half-century, has had a couple of poor outings with the ball. As a result, Cummins had to sit out as the management picked Tim Southee ahead of him.

However, Yuvraj Singh didn't seem convinced by Pat Cummins' omission and slammed the management for leaving out a true match-winner. Taking to Twitter, the 2011 World Cup winner wrote:

"I’m so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he’s injured? World class all rounder. If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell!! just my opinion #DCvKKR."

The 28-year-old cricketer annihilated Mumbai Indians in his first game of the season with an unbeaten 56 off 15 deliveries. In the process, he equaled the record for the fastest half-century of all time in the IPL.

Since then, Pat Cummins' performances have fallen flat and he has conceded runs at a rate of 12 per over. He has also struggled to pick up wickets consistently, which was hurting the Knight Riders.

KKR go down against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium

Kolkata's poor run in IPL 2022 continued as they registered their sixth defeat of the season, going down against Delhi.

Asked to bat first, KKR got off to an underwhelming start after being reduced to 35/4 in 7.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana revived the innings but the boundaries were hard to come by.

The Knight Riders captain tried to make a move but edged one to Rishabh Pant before Andre Russell followed the suit in the next ball. Nitish Rana (57) and Rinku Singh (23) made valuable contributions to take the total to 146.

David Warner got DC off to a flying start despite losing Prithvi Shaw in the first ball of the innings. He and Lalit Yadav kept the side on track before Rovman Powell (33* off 16) and Axar Patel (24 off 17) knocked a few boundaries to secure a crucial win for the franchise.

