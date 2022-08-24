"Doesn't matter if I have scored 0,5,10 or 100" - Venkatesh Iyer on importance of following process

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has already seen several ups and downs in his short career so far.

He was one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) most impactful player in the IPL 2021 season and earned a call-up to the Indian team, playing a few crucial knocks too. However, the following year, Iyer was unable to replicate his form from the previous IPL campaign and was dropped by KKR for a few games.

His drop in form coincided with Hardik Pandya's sensational comeback, which led to Iyer being dropped from India's squad.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Iyer spoke about how focused he is on following the process and not worrying too much about the performances. He said:

"As long as I am clear with my process and have approached the game in the right way both physically and mentally, the result doesn't matter. Sometimes you don't approach the game with the right process but still end up getting runs and that's not satisfying either."

Iyer continued:

"For me, it is important that I go othere andre, try my best and stick to my process. If I have done this then it doesn't matter if I have scored 0,5,10 or 100."

Venkatesh Iyer on importance of 'switching off' from the game

Venkatesh Iyer understands that although pursuing cricket as a professional career is his passion, he also needs to spend time with his family. The all-rounder has made sure he takes time out of the game to focus on his personal life and get rejuvenated to return to the field and perform well.

On this, Iyer stated:

"I do a lot of things (to stay calm) but the most important thing is that I zone out from the game because it is important to know that my personal life is equally important."

He added:

"I keep the game on the field, in the gym and also in my thoughts. But off the field, I also make sure that I give time to my family and enjoy my life as well. I also study because I like that added skill to me. I am really fond of academics."

Iyer will hope to return to the national team fold very soon, having missed out on their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Can Venkatesh Iyer make a comeback into the Indian team by having a good domestic season and a strong IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra