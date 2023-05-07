"Doesn't suit him at all" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma creating record for most ducks in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 loss to CSK

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma would not be proud of the unwanted record he created during his side's IPL 2023 loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit was dismissed for a duck for the 16th time in the Indian Premier League's 16-year history as MI were restricted to 139/8 in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. The home team then chased down the below-par target with six wickets and 14 balls to spare to climb into second position in the points table.

Reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma would be disappointed about registering another duck while playing a peculiar shot, elaborating:

"Rohit's dismissal was very interesting. The keeper came up and Rohit played an odd shot and got out for zero. One fact which he would not like at all because he now has the most ducks in this tournament's history. 16 ducks for a player of his caliber - doesn't suit him at all."

The former Indian opener added that barring Nehal Wadhera, none of the other Mumbai Indians batters covered themselves with glory, elaborating:

"Ishan Kishan also played an ordinary shot. Tushar Deshpande hit the ball on Cameron Green's stumps. Nehal Wadhera was very, very good. Suryakumar Yadav was good till the time he was there. He has difficulties against left-arm spin. (Ravindra) Jadeja hit the ball on his stumps."

Wadhera top-scored for the Mumbai Indians with a 51-ball 64. Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 22) and Tristan Stubbs (20 off 21) were the only other players to reach the double-digit mark for the five-time champions.

"The most valuable player has to be Matheesha Pathirana" - Aakash Chopra lauds CSK pacer's spell vs Mumbai Indians

Matheesha Pathirana was penetrative as well as economical. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Matheesha Pathirana as the most valuable player of the game, stating:

"The most valuable player has to be Matheesha Pathirana. You can call him Lasith Malinga lite or Lasith Malinga 2.0. His release point has gone even below Malinga. If he goes below that, it will be a no-ball."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was appreciative of the attributes the CSK seamer brings to the table, explaining:

"He didn't pick up wickets in the first few games but since he has started taking wickets, he is absolutely consistent. He finishes the ball within the stumps, has a very good slower one, and it is almost impossible to hit him in a day game because dew does not come and he gets reverse swing."

Pathirana registered figures of 3/15 in his four-over spell. While Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande accounted for two dismissals piece, Ravindra Jadeja picked up the other wicket to fall.

Poll : Did Rohit Sharma play an irresponsible shot in the Mumbai Indians' loss to CSK? Yes No 0 votes