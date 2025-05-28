"Don't know why this felt like finals" - Bollywood actor pens heartfelt post as RCB seal Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025 match vs LSG [In Picture]

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana was overjoyed with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) stunning six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. RCB chased down a 228-run target in the final league match of IPL 2025 to book a spot in the top two.

Aparshakti suggested that Bengaluru's crucial encounter with Lucknow seemed like a final. The Bengaluru-based side showed tremendous composure in the contest, scripting their highest successful run chase in the league's history.

Stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma was the star performer for RCB, remaining unbeaten on 85 runs off 33 balls. Virat Kohli notched up his eighth half-century of the season, contributing 54 runs from 30 balls at the top of the order.

The singer-actor remarked that he was incredibly proud of Bengaluru's journey. Expressing his emotions, he wrote an Instagram story:

"Aaaaaaaaar Ceeeeeeee Beeeeeeee Don't know why this felt like finals! Anyway as a Virat Kohli fan and an RCB supporter, I am alredy in awe of their journey this season! Taking the cup home will only be Soney Pe Suhaga but honestly! No pressure! Already proud of you all."

Screenshot of Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram story.

Bengaluru finished the league stage with 19 points from 14 fixtures. They will now compete against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The match will be played at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

"It should be a Punjab v RCB" - Aparshakti Khurana shares his desire for IPL 2025 final

Aparshakti Khurana shared another Instagram story, in which he expressed his wish to see Bengaluru and Punjab make it to the final. It is worth mentioning that both sides are yet to win an IPL title; a new winner will be crowned if they manage to make it to the summit clash.

Hoping to see Bengaluru and Punjab in the IPL 2025 final, Aparshakti wrote:

"Dillllll-eeeee tamanaaa toh ye hii hai! That it should be a Punjab v RCB final and may the best team win."

Screenshot of Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram story.

The IPL 2025 final will be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance to the final, while the losing team will take on the winning side of the Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

