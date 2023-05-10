"Don't know who will bowl how many overs" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' issues heading into IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Aakash Chopra has picked the Delhi Capitals' (DC) improper usage of their bowlers as one of their issues heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will square off at Chepauk in Chennai on Wednesday, May 10. The Capitals, who are currently placed last in the points table, need to win the game to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that David Warner has not used his bowlers effectively, explaining:

"When I see Delhi - don't know who will bowl how many overs. Axar Patel bowls well, remains most economical too but doesn't bowl all his overs. The same thing happens with Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Marsh at times."

The former Indian opener was also not too convinced with the Delhi Capitals' batting order, elaborating:

"Four batters (David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw) are certain in the batting order and after that Manish Pandey is certain. Axar Patel might be at No. 6 or Aman Khan could also come. Their batting order remains slightly 50-50."

Chopra reckons CSK would want to bowl as many overs of spin as possible to the four overseas DC batters. He believes the pitch will be even more spin-friendly than the one used in their previous game against the Mumbai Indians.

"The resurgence of Delhi has been the story" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals keeping their IPL 2023 campaign alive

The Delhi Capitals have won four of their last five games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals have revived their campaign in the last few matches, observing:

"The resurgence of Delhi has been the story because they have suddenly started winning regularly. They have slightly set the cat among the pigeons and kept their campaign alive."

The reputed commentator added that the clash against MS Dhoni and Co. could be the tournament-defining moment for the Capitals, stating:

"I feel this is the make-or-break moment. If they win this moment, if they somehow catch Chennai in Chennai just like Rajasthan and Punjab did, if they do that, they can create history. Then they might qualify for the playoffs after spending the most time at the bottom of the table."

The Delhi Capitals have two games against the Punjab Kings and the reverse fixture against the Chennai Super Kings after Wednesday's match. They might have to win all four games to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stages.

