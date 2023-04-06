"Don't think I was really prepared for CSK at that time" - Mark Wood on his first IPL stint

England and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood conceded that 2018 wasn't the best time for him to participate in the IPL as it came on the back of inadequate preparation. This year, he hopes to repay the faith put in him by the Super Giants.

Wood's first IPL appearance in 2018 with the Chennai Super Kings was a chastening experience, bowling four wicketless overs for 49 runs. However, he stunned the cricketing fraternity in his first outing since then with figures of 4-0-14-5.

The Durham speedster's eight scalps are currently the most in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Wood stated that he did an injustice to himself by coming in underprepared for the IPL. The 32-year-old underlined that he would have returned to the marquee league last year if not for an unexpected elbow injury.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I don't think I was really prepared for CSK at that time. I'd just come off the back of a Test match tour and I hadn't prepared well. That was my own fault, really; I went into that game a bit underprepared and didn't do myself justice. Coming back to the IPL, England have had such a big schedule, I've had injuries, time with my family - I've tried to factor all that in and it's just never been a good time to come back. I would have come back last year but unfortunately I had elbow surgery."

Wood, who fetched INR 7.5 crores in the auction, credited KL Rahul and the management for making his role clear within the side.

"I'm here this year and trying my best to contribute for Lucknow, trying to repay the faith that they've shown in me, sticking by me and picking me again. So far I've absolutely loved it: KL Rahul has been brilliant with me. The management have been excellent, keeping my role clear, what they expect… hopefully I can repay the faith that they've shown in me."

While the Englishman didn't go for too many in the first game, he leaked 49 runs in the second against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He also took three wickets, including that of MS Dhoni, who pumped him for two sixes.

"Felt like I had a bit of unfinished business" - Mark Wood on playing in IPL

Mark Wood celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Having been part of both World Cup-winning sides for England, the right-arm speedster revealed that the IPL was on his checklist and wants to show he belongs here. Wood added:

"I felt like I had a bit of unfinished business, I guess, in terms of trying to come here and prove myself on a big stage. I've played for England in World Cup finals - both 50-over and T20 - but I hadn't cracked the IPL, so this time, I'm trying my best to prove that I can mix it in the IPL with the best players."

The Super Giants will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday in Lucknow.

