IPL 2020 ended last Tuesday with the Mumbai Indians winning their fifth title. David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third, after losing to the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced that the next IPL season will happen in the April-May window, and the rumors are rife that there will be some massive personnel changes in every team owing to a new franchise's introduction.

As per reports, there will be a mega IPL Auction before the 14th edition of the league. In case BCCI declares a mega auction, franchises will have to let go of a majority of their players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans are concerned after learning the plans of a mega auction. Since David Warner and Rashid Khan have been exceptional for the Orange Army, the team management would likely retain the Aussie-Afghan duo.

The rules of the previous mega auction allowed the teams to retain only two overseas players. Thus, a few fans speculate Kane Williamson's exit from the IPL 2016 Champions squad.

David Warner replies to SRH fans on Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans asked their doubts about the Kiwi player to David Warner on his latest Instagram post. The SRH skipper replied:

"We will don't worry. Well hope they do I want him. We will not lose him."

Although Warner stated that he wanted Williamson in the squad next year, the Aussie also clarified that the team management would make the final decision. It will be interesting to see which players SRH retain if the BCCI officially confirms the mega auction.