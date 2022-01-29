"Dressed up" - Cheteshwar Pujara dazzles in ethnic Indian wear

Team India's Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently took to his social media handles to share pictures of himself and his wife Puja. The cricket star looked dapper in a light blue kurta, which he paired with a matching waistcoat.

Netizens gave the right-hander's fashion choice a big thumbs up and showered the post with likes and comments. The player's fans seemed impressed with the manner in which the couple pulled off their ethnic dresses and lauded them for the same in the comments.

Cheteshwar Pujara captioned the post:

"Dressed up for a change!"

The talented batter was last seen during the three-match Test series between India and South Africa. He failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the series and managed to score just 124 runs from the three Tests.

While India made a fabulous start to their campaign as they secured a comprehensive 113-run victory in the Test series opener, they ultimately lost the series to hosts South Africa by 2-1.

Cheteshwar Pujara sets his base price at INR 50 lakh for IPL 2022 auction

Pujara is set to go under the hammer in the upcoming 10-franchise mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 34-year-old will be available for INR 50 lakh onwards.

It is worth mentioning that Pujara was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings at his base price of INR 50 lakh during the previous auction. However, he did not get to feature in a single game the entire season.

Pujara's last appearance in the cash-rich league dates back to 2014. He played six matches for the Punjab-based franchise that year, scoring 124 runs. He has featured in 30 IPL matches so far in his career and has an underwhelming strike rate of 99.7 in the competition.

Also Read Article Continues below

While he was a surprise pick last time around, it remains to be seen if any of the franchises will show an interest in Pujara for the upcoming season of the Indian T20 extravaganza.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar