“Dubey ji itna khush kyun ho rahe ho?” - Rohit Sharma hilariously quips as he hangs out with physiotherapist and former India coach [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 10, 2025 02:24 IST
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Announced As Face Of T20 Mumbai League Season 3 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was recently seen hanging out with physiotherapist Amit Dubey and former national team assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Dubey laughed when Rohit teased Nayar, urging the star batter to ask him the reason for such loud laughter. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

Nayar, whose contract was recently terminated by the BCCI, was brought on board by India's coach Gautam Gambhir. He was part of the setup that helped the Men in Blue win the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE in March. Meanwhile, Dubey has worked alongside the star Indian cricketer in the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the video uploaded on X, the 38-year-old said:

"That's Abhishek Nayar, by the way. Whether he plays, whether he coaches and whether he is on his bed. he is always stiff."
In response, Nayar said:

"I'm flexible when I coach."

The quip drew laughter from both Rohit Sharma and Amit Dubey, with the former saying:

"Kya Dubey ji, itna khush kyun ho rahe ho bhai? (Dubey ji, why are you so happy?)"
The Indian opener was also seen at the Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago, sparking reports of illness.

Rohit Sharma likely to make his India comeback during the Australia tour

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

On the playing side of things, the Nagpur-born cricketer hasn't featured for India since the sparkling night of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. The Indian captain earned the Player of the Match award for his innings of 76 as the Men in Blue lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.

Rohit Sharma has retired from T20Is and Tests, and will only play the 50-over format for India going forward. His comeback in the national colours is likely to come during the Australia tour in October.

The veteran cricketer hasn't played a competitive match since IPL 2025, when the Punjab Kings eliminated the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. He had a decent IPL season, aggregating 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 149.28.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

