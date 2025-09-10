“Dubey ji itna khush kyun ho rahe ho?” - Rohit Sharma hilariously quips as he hangs out with physiotherapist and former India coach [Watch]

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma was recently seen hanging out with physiotherapist Amit Dubey and former national team assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Dubey laughed when Rohit teased Nayar, urging the star batter to ask him the reason for such loud laughter. A video of the same surfaced on social media.Nayar, whose contract was recently terminated by the BCCI, was brought on board by India's coach Gautam Gambhir. He was part of the setup that helped the Men in Blue win the 2025 Champions Trophy in the UAE in March. Meanwhile, Dubey has worked alongside the star Indian cricketer in the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).In the video uploaded on X, the 38-year-old said:&quot;That's Abhishek Nayar, by the way. Whether he plays, whether he coaches and whether he is on his bed. he is always stiff.&quot;In response, Nayar said:&quot;I'm flexible when I coach.&quot;The quip drew laughter from both Rohit Sharma and Amit Dubey, with the former saying:&quot;Kya Dubey ji, itna khush kyun ho rahe ho bhai? (Dubey ji, why are you so happy?)&quot;The Indian opener was also seen at the Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai a few days ago, sparking reports of illness.Rohit Sharma likely to make his India comeback during the Australia tourRohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)On the playing side of things, the Nagpur-born cricketer hasn't featured for India since the sparkling night of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. The Indian captain earned the Player of the Match award for his innings of 76 as the Men in Blue lifted the coveted trophy for the third time. Rohit Sharma has retired from T20Is and Tests, and will only play the 50-over format for India going forward. His comeback in the national colours is likely to come during the Australia tour in October.The veteran cricketer hasn't played a competitive match since IPL 2025, when the Punjab Kings eliminated the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. He had a decent IPL season, aggregating 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 149.28.