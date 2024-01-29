"During lockdown, we played a lot of PUBG together" - Deepak Chahar opens up on his relationship with MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has spoken glowingly about skipper MS Dhoni and their brotherly relationship.

Having played sparingly for the Rising Pune Supergiants with Dhoni in 2016 and 2017, Chahar was picked up by CSK in 2018. The pacer has since been part of the franchise under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Chahar was instrumental in CSK's title runs in 2018, 2021, and 2023, picking up 37 wickets across the three seasons.

In an interview with the PTI, Chahar detailed his relationship with Dhoni and how it took time to evolve.

"It took me 2-3 years to get comfortable around him (Dhoni). I see him as an elder brother and I think he treats me as a younger brother. We have our fun moments. During lockdown, we played a lot of PUBG together. We played a lot of games together. We spent a lot of time together off the field. I've been lucky to learn so much from him," said Chahar.

Chahar also credited Dhoni for his eventual India debut in 2018, saying:

"I would say because of him only I got a chance to play for India because before that, he gave me a really big chance to play all the 14 games in IPL. In 2018, I played all the 14 games."

The 31-year-old has become Dhoni's go-to bowler, especially with the new ball, thanks to his ability to strike early in the powerplay.

Chahar has 72 wickets in his IPL career at an average of 28.04 and an economy of under eight an over.

"It will be very difficult to play for CSK without him" - Deepak Chahar

Dhoni has played 16 IPL seasons thus far in his illustrious career.

Deepak Chahar believes skipper MS Dhoni should play for another two to three years and admitted that it would be a challenge for all the CSK players once the champion cricketer retires.

Despite turning 42 in July last year, Dhoni played all 16 games in last season's IPL and led the franchise to their fifth title.

"He has recovered well. For me personally, he should play for another 2-3 years. (But) it's his call. He told everyone he is going to play his last game in Chennai. I think he will only decide. For us, it will be very difficult to play for CSK without him. Everyone has (always) seen CSK with Mahi bhai," said Chahar.

However, the pacer felt Dhoni should not burden himself with additional responsibilities at this stage.

"He should be enjoying not taking responsibility and pressure for the team. He should not be taking it at this time because it is the end of his career. He has prepared so many cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and other players, those who can do that job, they are good at it," added Chahar.

Dhoni is the IPL's most successful captain, with 133 wins in 226 games, and became the first to lead a single franchise in 200 IPL matches last season.

The veteran wicket-keeper is also the seventh leading run-scorer in IPL history, with 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 135.91.

