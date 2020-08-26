Dwayne Bravo becomes the first bowler in history to pick up 500 T20 wickets

West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler in the history of the game to pick up 500 wickets in the T20 format today.

In today's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game against the St Lucia Zouks, the 36-year-old, playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders, scalped the wicket of Rahkeem Cornwall in the fourth over of the innings to reach the milestone. Dwayne Bravo went on to dismiss Roston Chase in his very next over as well.

No other bowler has picked up even 400 wickets in T20s. Of these 500 wickets, only 59 have come in T20 internationals, while Bravo has registered 100 scalps in the CPL.

A small step for Champion, a giant leap for mankind. #WhistlePodu for the only player to get to 500 T20 wickets. The fact that no one else has even made it to 400 makes it TRULY BRAVO! 🔥🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/5OF8dUCbIC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 26, 2020

One of the greatest all-rounders the game of cricket has ever seen, Dwayne Bravo made his T20 debut against New Zealand at Auckland in February 2006, when the format was in its nascent stages. He has played for 21 different teams in the T20 format, and has dismissed a whopping 312 batsmen.

Fellow West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard is the batsman who has been dismissed the most times by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder (9), while Darren Sammy (8), David Wiese (8) and Chris Gayle (7) are next on the list.

Dwayne Bravo will be crucial to CSK's fortunes in IPL 2020

Bravo is one of the best entertainers the IPL has seen

One of the most entertaining players the Indian Premier League (IPL) has ever seen, Dwayne Bravo has played 134 matches in the cash-rich league. With 1,483 runs and 147 wickets to his name, the Trinidadian is CSK's leading wicket-taker among overseas players.

A key cog in the MS Dhoni-led side, Bravo will take centre stage in next month's tournament. He will come into the campaign with sufficient match practice due to the CPL, and will operate at the most difficult overs of the innings for the Men in Yellow.