"I will try to teach him a few dance steps" - KKR’s new mentor makes a light-hearted comment at team event ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) new mentor Dwayne Bravo said that he will try to teach a few dance steps to head coach Chandrakant Pandit during their course of their IPL 2025 campaign. The former West Indies all-rounder also went on to describe Pandit as a good dancer.

Bravo has taken over as KKR mentor from Gautam Gambhir, who is the current head coach of the Indian nation team. Under Gambhir as mentor and Pandit as coach, Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL in 2024.

Speaking at 'Knights Unplugged 2.0' event on Wednesday, March 19, Bravo opened up about the challenge of being named KKR mentor. On a light-hearted note, the 'Champion' performer also agreed to teach Pandit some dance moves. He said:

"I think so definitely. I will try to teach him a few dance steps. He looks like a very good dancer."

On a serious note, Bravo added that he wants the current generation of KKR players also to be recognized as champion cricketers. The 41-year-old stated:

"My records speak for themselves, but at the end of the day, it’s about the next generation of cricketers and helping them become champions in their own way… The key to success is passion for the game."

Bravo is among the biggest T20 stars in the game. During his career, he played 582 matches in the format, scoring 6,970 runs and claiming 631 wickets.

"There's a lot to learn from him" - Pandit on his association with new KKR mentor

While Pandit and Bravo will be working together for KKR in IPL 2025, both have contrasting personalities. The head coach is known as a strict disciplinarian, while the new mentor is someone who possesses that typical West Indian flair. Pandit, however, played down the difference in their personalities and asserted:

"He's a legend. I've watched him on TV for years. He brings immense value to the team not just in terms of tactics, but also in terms of creating a winning culture. There's a lot to learn from him, and I'm looking forward to spending time with him."

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

