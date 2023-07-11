ECB set to offer a historic multi-year deal to Harry Brook to ward off T20 franchises - Reports 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering offering a first-of-its-kind multi-year central contract to rising batter Harry Brook following a promising start to his international career.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the ECB will increase the match fees and offer multi-year deals to its biggest stars when the contracts are issued in October. The decision to offer multi-year deals comes on the back of franchises' efforts to do the same amid their attempt to capture the global market.

Several English players like Jofra Archer and Jason Roy are linked with a full-time franchise contract, which would result in the national board seeking permission from the franchise to secure a player's service for a particular assignment on the international calendar.

Even though the ECB is just about floating financially, it is willing to take the leap by offering lucrative multi-year deals to its star players, including Harry Brook.

The right-handed batter emerges as arguably England's biggest all-format player. The 24-year-old has left his impression across all three formats in such a little time, prompting ECB to offer an extended deal.

Brook made his international debut during the away T20I series against West Indies in 2022. He made his Test debut later in the same year while his first ODI match came in January 2023. He is considered a crucial player in England's bid to amass more silverware in the upcoming cycle.

Due to his potential, Brook is understandably a hot property on the franchise cricket circuit as well. He plays for multiple franchises like the SunRisers Hyderabad, Joburg Super Kings, and the Lahore Qalandars.

Stokes, Root, and Buttler are also expected to be offered multi-year deals along with Brook

Senior candidates like captains Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler might also be given the opportunity to sign a multi-year deal, with the latter reportedly being offered a lucrative deal by the Royals group.

The current terms of the ECB central contract almost give players close to a million pounds in a guaranteed sense. Apart from the £900,000 on an annual basis, the candidates also avail £14,500 and £4500 for each red-ball and white-ball appearance, respectively.

The prospect of multi-year deals or the increase in the pay structure will first have to be discussed with the Team England Player Partnership. The ECB is expected to be in talks with the group and negotiate the terms over the course of the coming two months.

ECB will also understand should a player choose to reject the multi-year contract offer and instead choose to tap the rich vein that is franchise cricket instead. The decision to forego a central contract will also not hamper a candidate's future with England, with a promise of fair selection and no harbored judgment.

