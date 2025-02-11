Ed Sheeran bats against Rajasthan Royals players ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

English music artist Ed Sheeran was seen batting against the Rajasthan Royals players as he visited their camp ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 33-year-old renowned singer donned late Shane Warne's jersey, as the franchise shared a video of the same on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sheeran is currently touring India and has already visited multiple cities for his concerts, garnering thousands of fans. He also spent time with the England cricket team, as skipper Jos Buttler gifted him the national team's jersey when they were in Pune for the fourth T20I against India.

"Won the toss and asked @edsheeran to bat first," Rajasthan Royals wrote on X.

The likes of Tushar Deshpande and Riyan Parag were present during Ed Sheeran's visit, with Parag saying:

"He's got a good swing, I'm pleasantly surprised."

The video clip closes with Sheeran holding a Royals jersey while Parag poses with that of Ipswich Town, a football club in which the pop singer has bought a minority stake.

Rajasthan Royals searching for their first IPL title since the inaugural edition

RR skipper Sanju Samson. (Credits: Getty)

It was under the late leg-spin legend Shane Warne that the franchise won their first title in the opening season of IPL in 2008 by beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling final. However, their best performance since then has been reaching the final in 2022 when they lost to the Gujarat Titans.

The Royals were outstanding in the group stage last year (IPL 2024) but tapered off towards the end and lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 36 runs in Qualifier 2.

Ahead of the 2025 edition, the franchise underwent a major personnel change, with Rahul Dravid replacing Kumar Sangakkara as the head coach. Their most expensive buy of the auction was England pacer Jofra Archer, fetching ₹12.50 crore and returning to his former franchise. The schedule of IPL 2025 is yet to be announced.

