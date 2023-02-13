"Ee sala cup namde"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB build a strong squad with multiple elite players at WPL 2023 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made an aggressive start and bought three players from the first marquee set at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction (WPL 2023 Auction) on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai.

They kicked off the proceedings by signing Smriti Mandhana for a staggering sum of ₹3.40 crore. RCB then bought Sophie Devine for a steal at her base price of ₹50 lakh. They rounded off their purchasing spree in the opening set by acquiring the services of iconic Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry for ₹1.70 crore.

They did not let their intensity die down even after that, as they kept bidding for several high-profile players but let go midway through the bidding battles. However, they successfully purchased impact players like Richa Ghosh and Renuka Sigh for ₹1.90 crore and ₹1.50 crore, respectively, to further strengthen their squad.

Ardent RCB fans were elated to see the arrival of elite international players like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh in their squad for the upcoming inaugural WPL. They expressed their excitement by sharing memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best memes:

Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna



Virat Kohli: Jaa pooch kar aa, kaunsi legacy ki baat kar rahi hai? Smriti Mandhana said, "RCB has a great legacy. Really excited to be part of RCB". #WomensIPL Virat Kohli: Jaa pooch kar aa, kaunsi legacy ki baat kar rahi hai? Smriti Mandhana said, "RCB has a great legacy. Really excited to be part of RCB". #WomensIPL Virat Kohli: Jaa pooch kar aa, kaunsi legacy ki baat kar rahi hai? https://t.co/uHIXhTO6f8

Verot Choli @VerotCholi

SMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 Cr



And they Compare PSL with IPL

#WPLAuction #WPL2023 Babar Azam Price in PSL - 2.30 CRSMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 CrAnd they Compare PSL with IPL Babar Azam Price in PSL - 2.30 CR SMRITI MANDHANA - 3.4 Cr And they Compare PSL with IPL #WPLAuction #WPL2023 https://t.co/GBWpeovL9n

RCB have assembled strong core of players at the WPL 2023 Auction

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is one of the top batters in women's international cricket. Across 112 T20I games, she has accumulated 2651 runs, including 20 half-centuries.

Mandhana also played franchise cricket in WBBL and the Hundred and went on to impress. Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine, who will accompany her in the Bangalore team, are vastly experienced and proven T20I all-rounders.

RCB have managed to assemble a strong core of players before the accelerated round with aggressive bidding. They will look to build a balanced team around this group during the latter stages of the auction.

Do you think RCB can win WPL 2023? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

