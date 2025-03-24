"Ek panoti ko replace krke mahanga pnoti team me le liya"- Top 10 funny memes as LSG reach 209/8 in 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently squaring off in the fourth match of IPL 2025 tonight (March 24) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

LSG got off a brisk start with a 46-run opening partnership between Mitchell March and Aiden Markram (15). Debutant Vipraj Nigam gave the DC their first breakthrough by dismissing Markram in the fifth over. Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72) then continued to play aggressively and hit blazing half-centuries, setting a great platform for the Super Giants.

However, LSG's middle order collapsed after Marsh and Pooran's departure, which dented their chances of posting a big total. However, David Miller smashed two sixes in the 20th over to help Lucknow reach 209/8 after being 161/2 in the 14th over.

Mitchell Starc (3/42) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) were the star performers for the Capitals.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the fourth match of IPL 2025 on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One of the memes about Rishabh Pant's six-ball duck read:

"Ek panoti ko replace krke mahanga pnoti team me le liya"

"I certainly feel 210 is a very competitive score" - LSG opener Mitchell Marsh after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs DC

During the mid-innings break, LSG batter Mitchell Marsh reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying that 210 is a competitive score. He said:

"Look we batted really well. We would have wanted a bit more but I certainly feel 210 is a very competitive score. Well I think it's more like a case of backing your skills. Back the guys coming in to play their natural game.

Marsh continued:

"Delhi pegged us back but I still feeling 210 is a very good score. I certainly like Vizag, it's a beautiful wicket and a small ground. Hopefully, our bowlers can do the job. Life's good mate, no bowling (chuckles)."

Do you think LSG can defend the target of 210 and begin their IPL 2025 journey with a win? Let us know your views in the comments section.

