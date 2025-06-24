"Ek saal baal nahin kataye" - Celebrity stylist reveals fascinating reason behind MS Dhoni's viral hairstyle from 2023

Former India skipper MS Dhoni's hairstyles have been a big hit among the masses, right from his debut in international cricket. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter delighted the fans by bringing his iconic long hair back in 2023.

Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim recently revealed the thought process behind Dhoni's hairstyle that broke the internet. He disclosed that the star cricketer had saved a picture of himself made with Artificial intelligence.

Aalim mentioned that Dhoni was keen to get the same hairstyle. The hairdresser stated that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star didn't cut his hair for a year for that hairdo.

Speaking on Hindirush, Aalim said:

"Humne woh AI se inspire hoke baal lambe karna shuru kiye, phir vaise highlights kiye, vaise color kiya, vaise create waves kiye. Unhone ek saal baal nahin kataye." (Inspired from an AI generated picture, we started growing the hair, coloring it, and creating waves. He didn't cut his hair for one year)

Here's the haircut that Aalim spoke about in the video:

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He returned as the team's captain after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury after five games.

The five-time champions endured a dismal campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in the league's history. They managed to win just four out of their 10 league games. Dhoni chalked up 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17.

"I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle" - When MS Dhoni opened up on his long locks

During an event of Skipper Pipes in 2023, MS Dhoni spoke about the challenges of having long hair. He stated that the hairstyle required a lot of maintenance, and it took over an hour for him to get ready.

The legendary keeper remarked that he persisted with the hairstyle because of his fans. Here's what Dhoni said:

"Earlier, when I went for ad films, I usually used to get ready in 20 minutes. Everything from the make-up to the hair would get done in those 20 minutes and I would be ready for the shoot. Now, it takes one hour and five minutes. So, it is a bit boring sitting on a chair and just waiting, but I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle.

"So, I will try to keep it for some time. However, it is very tough to maintain it. I will try to keep it this way as long as I can. But it is possible that one day I wake up and decide it's enough; I'll cut it down."

MS Dhoni has yet to announce anything regarding his IPL future. It remains to be seen if the fans will get to see him back in the yellow jersey in the next edition.

