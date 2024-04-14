"El-Classico of IPL" - Twitter goes crazy as IPL 2024 witnesses yet another nail-biting PBKS vs RR clash

Social media was abuzz with fans terming the closely-fought 2024 IPL game between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on Saturday the 'El Classico' of the IPL. Match number 27 saw the visitors register their fifth victory of the season in the penultimate delivery to further consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Punjab Kings, who were led by England all-rounder Sam Curran, managed to put 147 runs on the board. The hosts were reeling at 70-5 at one stage but an impactful innings of 31 off just 16 balls by the impact player, Ashutosh Singh, took them to a respectable total. Ashotosh's knock included three sixes and a four at a strike rate of 193.75.

Despite a 56-run opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian, the Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But they eventually managed to chase down the target of 148 in 19.5 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Since 2020, there have been eight clashes between these two franchises out of which seven have been last-over finishes.

Here's a look at some noteworthy reactions on X to yet another nail-biting Rajasthan Royals-Punjab Kings contest:

“Jeet Gaye !!! @SHetmyer my man real El Classico of IPL. Well played @rajasthanroyals and @PunjabKingsIPL," one fan wrote.

“Rajasthan Royal vs Punjab king El Classico hi hai ! What a match,” another chimed in.

“A grand total of 1 ipl trophy between these ‘el classico’ clubs,” a fan said.

"Certified el classico of Ipl," a fan stated.

"The El-Classico of IPL no doubt," one fan boldly proclaimed

"You should binge on PBKS vs RR..the best thriller el classico of IPL," one fan suggested.

A not-so-good 2024 IPL campaign for Punjab Kings so far

Saturday evening's defeat was the fourth of IPL 2024 for the Punjab Kings. With four points, the 2014 runners-up are currently placed eighth in the points table, only above the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are in pole position with 10 points from six matches. The Punjab Kings will next host five-time winners Mumbai Indians followed by the Gujarat Titans before travelling to Eden Gardens and Chepauk for away fixtures against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings.