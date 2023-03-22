“End of his ODI career” – Twitter erupts as Suryakumar Yadav registers third consecutive golden duck in IND vs AUS ODI series

Suryakumar Yadav once again registered a golden duck in the third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

The right-hander was bowled by Ashton Agar in the 36th over of India's innings. The left-arm spinner bowled a flatter delivery, a quicker one that skidded off the deck. The batter stayed on the leg side and tried to play off the back foot but the ball beat the inside edge to hit the stumps.

Watch the dismissal below:

With the dismissal, Yadav registered an unwanted record of three consecutive golden ducks in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Yadav had previously fallen prey to Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs.

Fans were angered by Suryakumar Yadav’s disastrous run in the ODI series against Australia and took to Twitter to share their frustration.

One fan tweeted:

"3rd consecutive golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav .Almost end of his ODI career."

Trendsetter Bala @trendsetterbala 3rd consecutive golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav .Almost End Of His ODI Career 3rd consecutive golden duck for Suryakumar Yadav .Almost End Of His ODI Career 😌

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa Gotta be hard being @surya_14kumar right now. Keep ur head up champ!! Good days are around the corner. Gotta be hard being @surya_14kumar right now. Keep ur head up champ!! Good days are around the corner.

Abu Bakar Tarar @abubakarSays_ 3rd consecutive 1st ball duck for Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs. 3rd consecutive 1st ball duck for Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs. https://t.co/xRpZJPrSIa

Ripunjay Mansinghka @Ripunjay_404

So when does Bcci plan to back sanju ??

Indian team is loosing a lot because they are not playing Samson..

#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav @BCCI 3 golden ducks for Surya Kumar Yadav this series....So when does Bcci plan to back sanju ??Indian team is loosing a lot because they are not playing Samson.. 3 golden ducks for Surya Kumar Yadav this series....So when does Bcci plan to back sanju ??😂😂😂Indian team is loosing a lot because they are not playing Samson..#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav @BCCI

Jonah Abraham 😷 @JonahAbraham26



#SKY Suryakumar Yadav, you freaking get out of the OSI Set-up of the Indian Cricket Team for God's Sake. You can't play your T20 stuff here in the 50 over format. And i hope that the Team Management at least now understands that he can't & no more gives him a chance. Pathetic! Suryakumar Yadav, you freaking get out of the OSI Set-up of the Indian Cricket Team for God's Sake. You can't play your T20 stuff here in the 50 over format. And i hope that the Team Management at least now understands that he can't & no more gives him a chance. Pathetic!#SKY

Aman @AmanHasNoName_2 From being the Golden boy of the Indian team last year, Suryakumar Yadav has now bagged 3 Golden Ducks in a row in the series.



Not sure if Tests/ODIs are his forte honestly. From being the Golden boy of the Indian team last year, Suryakumar Yadav has now bagged 3 Golden Ducks in a row in the series.Not sure if Tests/ODIs are his forte honestly.

Bakarwaar @bakarwaar Rahul Dravid, when #SuryakumarYadav comes back to the dressing room Rahul Dravid, when #SuryakumarYadav comes back to the dressing room https://t.co/NHKOKC9hgl

Huzaifa Shaikh @Huzaifa09975145 #SuryakumarYadav Surya Kumar yadav ko ab rest de Dena chahiye bs T20 khilaao bhaai #INDvAUS Surya Kumar yadav ko ab rest de Dena chahiye bs T20 khilaao bhaai #INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav

With Yadav’s dismissal, the hosts were reduced to 185/6 while chasing 270 in the series decider.

At the time of writing, India are 199/6 after 39 overs, with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

Earlier in the day, a clinical bowling performance helped Team India bundle out Australia for 269 in 49 overs. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each, while Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj bagged two each. For the visitors, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with 47 off as many balls, including eight boundaries and a maximum.

Suryakumar Yadav fails to deliver ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav has failed to deliver in the ODIs ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil. He managed to score just 49 runs in six innings at an average of 8.1. With a horrible run against Australia in the three-match ODI series, he is likely to fall out of favor for the ICC tournament later this year.

So far, he has scored just 433 runs in 22 ODIs, which includes two half-centuries.

The 32-year-old will next be in action for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. MI will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2.

