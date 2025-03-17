England’s star batter gets a grand welcome as he joins GT ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) extended a grand welcome to star England batter Jos Buttler ahead of IPL 2025 with a special video on social media on Monday, March 17. This will be Buttler's debut season with the Gujarat franchise after representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side for seven seasons from 2018 to 2024.

RR surprised many by releasing Jos Buttler ahead of the mega auction last December, as he was one of the most prolific scorers for the franchise since its inception. GT utilized the opportunity and purchased the 34-year-old flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter at the auction with a massive bid of ₹15.75 crore.

The Gujarat franchise posted a video on their official Instagram account to give their fans an update about Jos Buttler's arrival in the team camp for IPL 2025. The post was captioned:

You can watch the video below:

GT will square off against Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25 in Ahmedabad

GT endured a below-average season last year, finishing eighth on the points table in Shubman Gill's debut season as captain. They will be aiming for improved performances in IPL 2025, having strengthened their squad at the mega auction with high-profile international players like Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, and Kagiso Rabada.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2025 journey on March 25, with a clash versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is GT's complete schedule for the upcoming season: (All timings are in IST)

March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 4:00 pm

April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 2: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 8:00 pm

May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi, 8:00 pm

May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, 4:00 pm

