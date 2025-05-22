England star posts selfie in Mumbai Indians training kit after joining franchise for remainder of IPL 2025

England star Jonny Bairstow posted a selfie in Mumbai Indians (MI) training kit after joining the franchise for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match and sealed their spot in the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians signed Jonny Bairstow as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks, who will be heading back for the limited-overs series against West Indies and will not be available for the playoffs.

MI signed Bairstow for ₹5.25 crore as a replacement player for the playoffs. As the tournament was suspended for a week and resumed with a revised schedule, it has caused availability concerns with national duty clashing with the IPL 2025 dates. The BCCI has thus allowed teams to make temporary replacements till the end of the ongoing season.

Jonny Bairstow posted a selfie in Mumbai's training kit on his Instagram handle.

"Kit looks top drawer," he wrote on his story and also tagged Mumbai Indians.

Below is the screenshot of the England star's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Jonny Bairstow's Instagram story - Source: Jonny Bairstow Instagram

Bairstow went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The wicket-keeper batter has played 50 matches in his IPL career so far. He has scored 1589 runs at an average of 34.54 and a strike-rate of 144.45.

Bairstow also has two hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name in the T20 league.

Mumbai Indians script brilliant comeback to qualify for the playoffs

Bairstow will now most likely be seen in action as Mumbai have sealed their spot in the top four. They became the fourth and final team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Mumbai had lost four out of their first five matches at the start of the season and were at the bottom of the table. However, they made a brilliant comeback to win six matches in a row.

With their 59-run over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, May 21, they now have 16 points with eight wins from 13 games.

