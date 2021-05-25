IPL 2021: "Enjoy swinging the bat" - Pat Cummins opens up about his batting

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has admitted that he enjoys coming to the IPL as he gets to play shots and express himself with the bat.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler is a handy bat down the order. Cummins played a breathtaking knock of 66 runs off just 34 deliveries in KKR's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in the now-postponed IPL 2021.

He clobbered Sam Curran for 30 runs in the 16th over of the match, including four sixes. Chasing a mammoth total of 221 runs, Cummins almost pulled off the heist, but eventually ran out of partners as KKR fell short by 18 runs.

In the latest vlog, Pat Cummins said:

"I do (enjoy batting), yeah, sure. Especially when you're batting kind of like seven or eight you've got a small window normally to make an impact so you're going to try to work on being able to hit from ball one.

"I spend a lot of time being a boring Test batter, I can't score runs. So I quite enjoy coming out here and swinging the bat. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't."

Last season as well, Pat Cummins played some crucial knocks in the death overs for KKR. He scored 146 runs in 14 outings in the UAE, including a half-century.

I coudn't believe the craze among Indian fans: Pat Cummins

Speaking about his first experience of coming to India in 2011, the Aussie quick said he couldn't believe the craze among Indian fans. Pat Cummins said:

"The first time I landed in India was in 2011 to play the Champions League. I was playing for New South Wales and had just turned 18. That was the first time I had traveled overseas for cricket and growing up you hear all the stories of playing cricket in India and I just absolutely loved it.

"We played against some superstars, I think Sachin Tendulkar was playing in that tournament. As a 18-year-old coming here and hearing the crowd go crazy I couldn't believe it. In the warm-up, David Warner and Shane Watson, who were on our side whenever they ran to the boundary, the crowd will just go crazy. It's so different from Australia. We were here for three or four and I couldn't get enough of it."