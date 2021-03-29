IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Prasidh Krishna and Shubman Gill join KKR camp in Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) stars Eoin Morgan, Prasidh Krishna, and Shubman Gill joined the team in Mumbai just one day after the conclusion of the ODI series between India and England.

Since this is a direct bubble to bubble transfer, the trio will not have to undergo another quarantine and can resume their preparations for the IPL 2021 without any breaks.

The Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to welcome the players and shared pictures of their arrival at the team hotel.

"From one bubble to another. A special delivery from Pune arrived this afternoon! #KKR #HaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 #Cricket," the caption of the post read.

KKR's Eoin Morgan's pictured without strapping on injured hand

In the first of the three ODIs against India, England skipper Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger as he tried to stop a powerful drive from Hardik Pandya. He was administered four stitches on his hand to treat the injury.

Due to the split webbing, Eoin Morgan had trouble while fielding and subsequently decided to make himself unavailable for the last two games of the series.

Morgan seems to be recovering well from the injury, as he was seen without the strapping in the pictures shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders. With a couple of weeks left before KKR's first game in IPL 2021, Eoin Morgan is expected to recover in time for the team's opening match.

Midway through IPL 2020, Dinesh Karthik decided to step down as the captain of the side, and Eoin Morgan was handed over the reins. The Englishman led the team in 7 games, winning three.

Advertisement

KKR could only finish fifth in the points table and failed to make it to the playoffs. Eoin Morgan would like to marshall his troops in this edition of the tournament and make sure they finish in the top-four at the end of the league stage.

The KKR players have been practicing at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The team will play their first game of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on April 11, and the team is expected to depart for the coastal city soon.