"Even now, I still get hesitant to meet him" - Ravindra Jadeja makes stunning claim on MS Dhoni amid IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja admitted being hesitant to meet MS Dhoni even at this stage of their careers when the latter isn't in the greatest mood. His remarks stemmed from a recollection of the first time he met Dhoni in 2005.

The 36-year-old has played extensively under Dhoni's captaincy for both CSK and Team India. He made his India debut in all three formats under Dhoni, helping the side win the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Jadeja has also been with CSK since 2012, when Dhoni was at the peak of his captaincy stint.

Recalling his first time meeting Dhoni in a conversation on CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, he said (via Hindustan Times):

"I first met MS Dhoni during the Challengers Trophy 2005 in Chennai. I was coming from Mumbai and I guess he was also coming from there in the same flight. I was sitting in the economy class and he was sitting in the business class. Everybody was saying Dhoni is sitting in front there but I was hesitant to meet him. Even now, I still get hesitant to meet him when he is not in the mood."

He added:

"He (Dhoni) doesn't say anything but it's clearly visible on his face that he is not in the mood. At that time, I was a kid, so it was like he was MS Dhoni and when I saw him on the flight, he had long hair. Our manager said that we have to go with Dhoni from the airport to the team hotel. I was hesitant and thought, how can I go with him?"

Jadeja and Dhoni combined to win CSK's last three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. However, the duo struggled in the ongoing 2025 season as CSK finished last on the points table with only four wins in 14 outings.

"My cricketing journey is between two Mahendras" - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja opened up about the connection between the name 'Mahendra' in his career, referring to Dhoni and his childhood coach, Mahendra Singh Chauhan. The veteran all-rounder has been a prominent member of the Indian side for over a decade and a half, helping the side recently win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"My cricketing journey is between two Mahendras — Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Jadeja said. "I started playing in Jamnagar, at a ground called 'Cricket Bungalow', at the age of 8-9. My coach, who is still training at the same ground, is also from Bihar and his name is Mahendra Singh Chauhan. I have told this to Mahi bhai as well," said Jadeja in the same conversation (via TOI).

The star all-rounder is coming off a sub-par IPL 2025 season, finishing with 301 runs and picking up 10 wickets in 14 matches.

