"Even someone like Rahul Dravid was let go by RCB"- Former India captain reacts to rumors of R Ashwin and CSK parting ways

Former India captain Krish Srikkanth responded to rumors about Ravichandran Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) parting ways, ahead of IPL 2026 auction. The former India opener believed that this is the nature of franchise cricket, where players are let go by teams when they don't deliver results. He cited the example of Rahul Dravid being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2011.

On Friday, reports emerged that Ashwin and CSK were likely to part ways before the auction. Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka':

"If you look at his (Ashwin's) IPL performance last season, it wasn't that great. (On him being a TN great and still being released). CSK haven't picked him in recent years at the auction. He's played for Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, and then he came back this season. We thought it was a good pick, a homecoming of sorts. But you got to understand, this is franchise cricket."

"At the end of the day, this is not Tamil Nadu cricket; it is franchise cricket. When he left the franchise before, no one called it bittersweet. Do we keep a player just because he is a legend of the game? Other teams are also releasing players. Even someone like Rahul Dravid was let go by RCB. Only the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, who are superstars, don't face such issues."

Ashwin rejoined the CSK roster after 10 years in IPL 2025. He was bought for Rs 9.75 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. He took seven wickets in nine matches as the five-time champions finished at the bottom of the points table.

Krish Srikkanth says he would favour an overhaul of CSK ahead of IPL 2026

Former India captain Krish Srikkanth said he would support it if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to overhaul the squad, ahead of IPL 2026. He believed the five-time champions performed well with young players like Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel towards the end of IPL 2025.

"There appears to be a list of players that CSK are looking to release, including Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, among others. So they can do a total overhaul. If I was in the franchise, I would be open to it. If CSK is going to do it, they should do this. Superb move."

"I read in the papers that they could muster around Rs 42 crore from the release and form a good side. Not to forget that last season they did well with youngsters such as Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, towards the end of the tournament. There are a lot of youngsters, unknown youngsters are available across India," Srikkanth said.

At a recent event in Chennai, franchise talisman MS Dhoni stated that CSK's batting order was settled for now. He added that they would look to fill any gaps in the mini auction.

