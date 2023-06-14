"Even though he went back home, he was in regular touch with me" - Sai Sudharsan on Kane Williamson's help in developing shots in IPL 2023

Tamil Nadu batter B. Sai Sudharsan has stated that New Zealand white-ball skipper Kane Williamson helped him develop a range of shots during IPL 2023.

The left-handed batter continued his brilliance from domestic cricket to IPL 2023. He scored 362 runs for Gujarat Titans in just eight innings at a strike rate of 141.41.

Sai Sudharsan scored a scintillating 47-ball 96 not out in the IPL 2023 final against eventual champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 21-year-old depends on timing for his stroke-making.

Sudharsan credited star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson for introducing him to new shots in IPL 2023. The SRH batter played just one match in the recent season as he sustained an injury in his right knee while fielding in the tournament opener.

Although the Kiwi international flew back to New Zealand, the 32-year-old was available to guide the young Sudharsan for the rest of the season. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Titans youngster revealed:

"So even though he went back home, he was in regular touch with me, providing valuable feedback. He was telling me how to take the game deeper and how to maximise our abilities with our limitations."

He added:

"I relate with him [Williamson] because we have a similar style of play and do a similar role. I saw him practice and picked it up to explore shots. He plays all three formats and I want to get better in all formats, so learning from him is a big thing."

"Matthew Wade helped me to play the paddle-scoop shot" - Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharshan started the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on a higher note. He scored 86 runs from 45 balls to help Lyca Kovai Kings post 179/7 against IDream Tirupur Tamizhans on Monday (June 12).

There were some outstanding slog-sweeps and flicked shots as the southpaw hammered eight fours and four sixes during his stupendous knock.

However, one shot that Sudharshan didn't play frequently on Monday was the paddle-scoop shot. He stated that he learned the shot under the observation of Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

"Wade helped me a lot on that aspect. He plays it really well. And it was he who showed me how to do it and why positioning is important. You have to be low to play the shot and your hands have to hit the ground when you fall," Sudharsan said.

"It is difficult for me to execute because I am tall. So getting low was challenging and although I didn’t touch the ground, I’m lower than when I started with," he added.

Sudharsan will be next seen in action on Friday, June 16, when Lyca Kovai Kings take on Nellai Royal Kings in Coimbatore

