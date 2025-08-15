“Even VVS Laxman said I regret that” – Former India all-rounder makes big claim that Hardik Pandya might have played for SRH in IPL

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently claimed that Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya might have played for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During a recent interview, the cricketer-turned-analyst said that he suggested the Baroda all-rounder to VVS Laxman in 2012.

The 40-year-old added that the former batter later regretted his decision not to pick him. Laxman served as SRH's mentor from 2013 to 2021.

Notably, Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut in 2015. The Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for a base price of INR 10 lakh at the auction. He played for the Mumbai-based franchise from 2015 to 2022, winning four IPL trophies. The all-rounder then led the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2022 and 2023, leading them to back-to-back finals, including the inaugural season trophy. He then made a homecoming to MI as a captain in the 2024 season.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Irfan Pathan also clarified the ongoing rumors with Pandya, clarifying that there is no rivalry between them. He said:

“51:40 – There’s no rivalry between me and Hardik Pandya. There’s nothing as such. No player from Baroda who went to the top can say that Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan didn’t support them at any specific time. Even VVS Laxman said that I regret that I didn’t listen to Irfan in 2012. If I had listened, then Hardik would’ve played for SunRisers Hyderabad. Laxman said that.”

“We are getting confused between the IPL performances and the international performances” – When Irfan Pathan criticized Hardik Pandya before the 2024 T20 World Cup

Irfan Pathan had criticized Hardik Pandya before the 2024 T20 World Cup, questioning his contributions in international cricket while comparing them to IPL. The former all-rounder also urged the all-rounder to play throughout the year. He told Star Sports (via Hindustan Times):

“What I feel about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him that much priority as they have given him so far, because we still haven't won the World Cup. And if you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level."

"As far as the all-rounder is concerned, he hasn't made that impact at the international level; we are only thinking about the potential. We are getting confused between the IPL performances and the international performances. That's a big difference,” he added.

Hardik Pandya delivered with both bat and ball in the 2024 T20 World Cup, amassing 144 runs in six innings. The medium pacer also took 11 wickets in eight games. He defended 16 runs off the last over against South Africa in the final as Rohit Sharma-led India won the game by seven runs to lift their second T20 World Cup title after 2007.

