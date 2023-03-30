“Every time you look at your arm, you want to remember that” - Faf du Plessis shares an interesting tale behind his first tattoo

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has narrated an interesting story behind his first tattoo. He said that he wanted something special and hence got the date of the first time he played for South Africa inked on his arm.

Apart from cricket, Du Plessis and his RCB teammate Virat Kohli share a common passion for tattoos. The two are often quizzed about the same. In fact, Kohli got a new tattoo done just before joining the Bangalore camp for IPL 2023.

In a video shared on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s YouTube channel, Du Plessis was asked about how he got his first tattoo and its significance. The former South African captain revealed:

“My first one was, I always wanted to get something but I wasn’t sure what to get, so I just said to myself, I’ll know when it is the right thing to get. (Pointing to the tattoo with date on it) That’s the first day that I played for South Africa against India - My debut against India, where I scored 60 or something.

“You want to remember that. Obviously, it’s imprinted in your brain, but every time you look at your arm, you want to remember that special day.”

The 38-year-old made his international debut in an ODI against India at Cape Town on January 18, 2011. He scored an impressive 60 off 78 balls as South Africa batted first after winning the toss.

His knock, however, went in vain as the Men in Blue won the match by two wickets, chasing down a target of 221.

“I had this long surfer locks with blonde highlights” - Faf du Plessis revisits his old looks

During the interaction, Du Plessis was also quizzed about his looks during his younger days, which he is not quite proud of. The veteran right-handed batter admitted:

“I look at myself without a beard and I go, ‘not sure that’s my look’. And then two, there would be a lot of pictures when I was just out of school when you go through that rebellious phase because you want to grow your hair.

"At school, they tell you, everything needs to be neat and short. I had this long surfer locks with blonde highlights that I made myself.”

Du Plessis impressed for RCB in IPL 2022. In 16 matches, he scored 468 runs at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 127.52, with three half-centuries.

