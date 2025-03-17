“Everyone said that it was not in our destiny” - Former GT pacer recalls IPL 2023 final heartbreak to CSK

Former Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma recently recalled the players and coaching staff saying the side was not destined to win the IPL 2023 after their heartbreaking defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. GT won the title in IPL 2022, their maiden season in the league, and were on course to defend it in 2023.

Led by Hardik Pandya, GT finished atop the points table in IPL 2023, three points ahead of second-placed CSK. In the final, they posted a massive 214/4 in 20 overs, and the target for CSK was set at 171 in 15 overs due to weather interruptions.

A closely contested encounter saw GT pull ahead, with CSK needing a daunting 10 from the final two deliveries. Mohit, who had starred for GT throughout the season and even in the CSK clash, inexplicably wilted under pressure.

He conceded a maximum and a boundary off the last two balls to Ravindra Jadeja as CSK pulled off a final-ball heist to win their fifth IPL title.

Recalling the moment ahead of the 2025 season, Mohit said (via News 18):

"What happened in talks with Hardik, Ashish Nehra, Vikram Solanki, and all the players of the team, everyone said that it was not in our destiny. If we play 100 out of 100, then maybe we will win 95 times and lose only 5 times. So the scenario of losing 5 times, let’s name it destiny and cut the bill, because why get so worried?"

He added:

"So I do whatever is in my hands. First of all, everyone said very good things. No one said that one person does not make you lose a game and one person does not alone win you a game. It’s a team game, right? So if anyone comes and blames you that you put the balls wrong, then maybe I would have shown him how my whole season went."

Mohit finished the 2023 season as the joint-second leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps at an average of 13.37 and an economy of 8.17 in 14 outings.

"We are looking like a very good unit" - Mohit Sharma on DC

Looking ahead to the 2025 IPL season, Mohit Sharma believes his new side, Delhi Capitals (DC), are strong and well-rounded on paper. However, he maintained caution by adding that the start of the tournament would be paramount to their chances of going all the way.

The veteran pacer was acquired by the franchise for INR 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

"On paper, yes (we look strong). But after going to the ground, we will know how we can perform as a unit and how we can execute our plans. I don’t follow the story on paper, because it is a totally different scenario. If you look at the top 10 teams, you will find all of them good. We are looking like a very good unit. But at the same time, I will say again that yes, you will have to execute your plans somewhere," Mohit said in the same interview.

He added:

"No matter how big the player is, he becomes a big player only when he executes his plans. If you look at the middle order, you will find that the Indian batters are weak, but the same Indians come out and win your matches. So, the first week will be very crucial for 10 days. We will see how we come out as a unit and how well we can execute our plans."

DC are still searching for their first IPL title and recently appointed Axar Patel as the skipper for the upcoming season. Their 2025 campaign will begin against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Visakhapatnam on March 24.

