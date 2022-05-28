"Everyone on the team have stuck to their roles and played them perfectly" - Parthiv Patel on the key behind GT's success in IPL 2022 

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel feels that clarity and execution of roles in the Gujarat Titans (GT) playing XI have helped them reach the IPL 2022 final. The Hardik Pandya-led side amassed 20 points in the league stage before securing a last-over victory in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The franchise have had a number of match-winners emerge over the course of the tournament. As many as eight of their players have been named player of the match.

Highlighting Hardik Pandya's transition from a finisher to a responsible batter, Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"Hardik Pandya changed his game altogether. Was batting at No 6 before, now he comes up the order and builds innings. Everyone on the team have stuck to their roles and played them perfectly. That is why they are in the final, that is only possible when everything clicks together and the trust in plan."

The all-rounder is the leading run scorer for the franchise in the tournament. He crossed the 450-run mark for the first time in an IPL season and has recorded four fifties as well.

Prior to this edition, Pandya had never registered multiple fifties in a single IPL season.

"GT believe in their finishers, they have the ability to score 15 runs per over" - Virender Sehwag

GT's lower-middle order has been a fundamental part behind their success, with the franchise being involved in seven last-over finishes in the tournament so far. Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Rashid Khan have shown composure at the back end of the innings, often helping the side to victory from improbable situations.

7 times - GT in 2022*

5 times - CSK in 2018

5 times - RR in 2019

Opining that the finishers have calculated well while chasing, former India batter Virender Sehwag said during the same interaction on Cricbuzz:

"According to me, a player who knows to hit well has the capability to stop and restrict as well. But, a player who is not comfortable with hitting, might throw his wicket while trying to accelerate. Hardik, Miller and Tewatia have calculated well according to the situation. I don't think Ashish Nehra expects his top-order batters to finish the innings. They believe in the finishers, they have the ability to score 15 runs per over."

The new franchise will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final. The contest is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29 (Sunday).

