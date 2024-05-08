"Everything depends on him" - Aakash Chopra picks KL Rahul among LSG players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra reckons the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are overreliant on KL Rahul in the Indian batting department. With 431 runs at a strike rate of 141.31 in 11 innings, the LSG skipper is the franchise's highest run-scorer in IPL 2024.

LSG will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial game in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. With both sides on 12 points from 11 games, the winning team will climb into third position on the points table and bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rahul as the first Lucknow Super Giants player in focus in Wednesday's game.

"The first is like a broken record. You can write KL Rahul's name there because everything depends on him. Please score runs because no other Indian player has scored too many runs and doesn't seem like scoring as well. So KL Rahul will be expected to score runs," he reasoned (2:35).

"If there are any weaknesses visible in the opposing team's bowling, which to be fair have been seen in this entire season barring the last two games where Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been sensational, capitalize on that. So KL Rahul is No. 1," the former India opener added.

The former India opener chose Nicholas Pooran as another crucial player for the franchise.

"The second player I am thinking about is Nicholas Pooran. He has been slightly cold in the last two or three matches and you want his bat to fire. He has a massive role if this team has to post or chase down a big score. So I am going with him as my second player to watch out for," Chopra explained.

With 315 runs at a strike rate of 159.09 in 11 innings, Pooran is LSG's third-highest run-getter in IPL 2024. The destructive left-handed batter, who has aggregated only 35 runs in his last three innings, will want to play a substantial knock against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"You are not gaining anything by playing Ashton Turner" - Aakash Chopra urges LSG to play either Kyle Mayers or Quinton de Kock

LSG have fielded Ashton Turner in their playing XI in their last two games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra urged the Lucknow Super Giants to play either Kyle Mayers or Quinton de Kock at Ashton Turner's expense.

"If Kyle Mayers is available, play him. If Quinton de Kock has become available, play him because you are not gaining anything by playing Ashton Turner. The number at which you play him, there is no chance of him doing anything. Arshin (Kulkarni) is a good cricketer but I feel you are wasting an overseas slot," he reasoned (3:25).

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Marcus Stoinis as the third LSG player in focus against SRH.

"When I see this team's bowling, some patches of brilliance are visible, but you don't see consistent performances to say this is my guy, which it seemed like with Mayank (Yadav) but he isn't there anymore. So Marcus Stoinis as the third player. He bowls and bats, and is looking in good form. If this team has to win, Marcus will have to hit hard," Chopra said.

With 352 runs at a strike rate of 153.71 in 11 innings, Stoinis is LSG's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024. The seam-bowling all-rounder has also picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.00 in 14 overs this season.

