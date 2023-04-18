"Everything is temporary, but choking is permanent"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB's close loss against CSK in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in the 24th match of IPL 2022 on Monday, April 17, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With their third victory in five matches, CSK have occupied third position in the points table.

After being put in to bat first, Devon Conway (83 off 45 balls) and Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls) smashed wonderful fifties. Their knocks helped CSK reach a dominating total of 226/6. Ajinkya Rahane (37), Moeen Ali (19*), and Ambati Rayudu (14) chipped in with vital cameos for the visiting side.

In reply, Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror departed early in the innings as RCB found themselves in a troubling situation. Glenn Maxwell (76) and Faf du Plessis (62) then put on a sensational 126-run partnership for the third wicket. They put their side in the driver's seat of the contest.

However, things went down for RCB after the duo's departure. CSK bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and restricted their opponents to 218/8. Reflecting on the loss after the match, Bangalore captain Du Plessis said:

"We were in the match for most of the time but the last four overs, we let it slip away a little. (On 226) I felt it was 10-15 too many. We went for a few runs to the short boundary to Dube. Last four was set up to be finished but we could not finish unfortunately."

He added:

"It is just one of those wickets where you bowl the first few balls and you figure out how good it is going to be. Today was one of those and you had to be at the top of your game as a bowler. Siraj was unbelievable but it is the difference of not going for a 20-plus over and probably going for 16 or something. "

CSK vs RCB IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They expressed the same through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Chennai Super Kings will next face SunRisers Hyderabad on April 21.

