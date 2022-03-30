"Excited to learn more often and talk to him about cricket" - CSK quick Adam Milne on playing with MS Dhoni in IPL 2022

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne is relishing the opportunity to play alongside legendary MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Kiwi pacer was roped in by the defending champions at the IPL 2022 mega auction for ₹1.90 crore. Milne has represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past.

In his first stint with Chennai, he is keen to interact more with the former CSK captain as the campaign unfolds. Speaking on CSK TV, Adam Milne said:

"I've sort of bowled to him a few times in the game and I've bowled to him in some international games before as well. Seen from far again, his captaincy and just his knowledge of the game and just sort of subtle changes. I'm excited to learn more of him and work with him and talk with him about the game of cricket."

Milne had a decent start to the campaign despite Chennai ending on the losing side against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. He returned with figures of 0/19 in 2.3 overs as KKR chased down the target convincingly.

The 29-year-old pacer said he is glad to be in a 'relaxed' CSK environment and is happy to have a couple of New Zealanders around him. Adam Milne added:

"Feels great, it's nice to be around the group of guys and it's nice to have a Kiwis around to make you feel comfortable. But now I've sort of watched from previous teams and since Chennai they have always done really well and they've always worked well as a team and seem to be relaxed. So it's nice to be in this environment."

He then went on to add:

"Really pumped to get to Chennai and to have Flem [Stephen Fleming] as the coach who I sort of knew, but I have never worked under him or had too much to do with him, so excited to work with him. You know, to learn from some of the best cricketers in the world, that's what the IPL is all about."

"So special to see the way fans interact with the players" - Adam Milne

The Black Caps cricketer is awestruck by the craze of the fans and the affection they have for the cricketers, especially MS Dhoni.

Milne concluded by saying:

"You know, to go to a new place and just see, it's not Chennai and it's the Chennai team there and just to see how much love they have for the players and obviously towards MS and what he has done for the country. So it's really special and cool to see the way fans interact with the players and just the fanfare that goes around the IPL."

Chennai will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their second game on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava