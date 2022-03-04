"Excited to share dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - New MI recruit Tim David ahead of IPL 2022

Hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David will be one of the most exciting players to watch out for in the upcoming IPL season as far as the Mumbai Indians (MI) are concerned. The Singapore-born player has been a revelation in the Big Bash League as well as in the Pakistan Super League and will look to have a similar impact in the IPL.

The 25-year-old will have a golden opportunity to share the dressing room with some star-studded players. But the one player he is looking forward to meeting and interacting with the most is MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

In an interview posted on Mumbai Indians' YouTube channel, here's what Tim David had to say about the MI skipper:

"I think looking at the list there is some really good talent and great players in there. I think someone that I haven't come across before, Rohit Sharma, obviously he is the captain and a world-class player. So I am excited to share the dressing room with him."

David is also looking forward to forming a powerful partnership with the big West Indian Kieron Pollard, who has won many games for MI. Expressing his desire to learn from the big man himself, he said:

"Polly is someone I have admired for his power hitting and I looked at some of his innings and tried to work out as to how I would do it myself. So I think it is exciting to have the opportunity to bat with him and if we get going towards the back end of the innings, then we will be able to take away a lot of games for Mumbai."

Pratik 🪄 @122mlongsix

11 Matches

278 Runs

AVG - 39.71

SR - 194.40

20 fours

21 sixes - 1 st in most sixes Tim David In #HBLPSL2022 11 Matches278 RunsAVG - 39.71SR - 194.4020 fours21 sixes - 1 st in most sixes Tim David In #HBLPSL2022 : 11 Matches278 RunsAVG - 39.71SR - 194.4020 fours 21 sixes - 1 st in most sixes ⚡ https://t.co/qBNybEA3hd

Looking forward to facing Jasprit Bumrah in the nets: Tim David

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably one of the best bowlers in the world and has given a hard time to many batters. Keen to test himself against Bumrah's abilities in the nets, David said the following about him:

"I think someone I am looking forward to facing in the nets is Jasprit. It might sound strange but he is obviously one of the best bowlers in the world and it is always a great opportunity to trust yourself against the best. So that will be a great experience."

With MI lacking the power-hitting of the Pandya brothers, Tim David will certainly play a huge role in supporting Pollard with his big hits.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee