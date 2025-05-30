"Extra money for dropped catches"- Top 10 funny memes as MI smash 228/5 in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are competing in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 on Friday (May 30) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first in the knock-out game.

Ad

GT had a great chance to get an early wicket as their pacers created a couple of chances to dismiss MI stalwart Rohit Sharma. However, the fielders let their team down by dropping both catches. It proved to be costly as Rohit went on to make GT pay dearly by playing a brilliant knock of 81 (50) in the must-win game for MI.

Jonny Bairstow also chipped in with an aggressive 47 (22) as the duo put on an 84-run opening partnership to set a good platform for their team. Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (22) then played well in the middle-order to utilize the platform and take MI to 228/5 in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring action that unfolded during the first innings of Friday night's IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai and Gujarat franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Extra money for dropped catches," an X post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We've posted a nice score"- Jonny Bairstow after first innings of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, MI opener Jonny Bairstow reflected on his team's batting performance, saying: (via Cricbuzz):

"Really good fun getting out there and batting with Rohit. We've posted a nice score and hopefully, with the bowling attack we've got, we'll be able to exploit what we learnt in the first innings.

Ad

"After watching the game last night, it was an interesting change in how we went about it. Had to be smart at the top. From playing here last year, if it's going to do as much, it's going to do in the first six. Good cricket shots and looking to exploit width was the key for us. Will find out in 20 overs if it's par or not," Bairstow added.

At the time of the writing, GT reached 119/2 in 11 overs in the chase of 229.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More