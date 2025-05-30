"Extra money for dropped catches"- Top 10 funny memes as MI smash 228/5 in IPL 2025 Eliminator vs GT

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are competing in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 on Friday (May 30) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first in the knock-out game.
GT had a great chance to get an early wicket as their pacers created a couple of chances to dismiss MI stalwart Rohit Sharma. However, the fielders let their team down by dropping both catches. It proved to be costly as Rohit went on to make GT pay dearly by playing a brilliant knock of 81 (50) in the must-win game for MI.
Jonny Bairstow also chipped in with an aggressive 47 (22) as the duo put on an 84-run opening partnership to set a good platform for their team. Suryakumar Yadav (33), Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (22) then played well in the middle-order to utilize the platform and take MI to 228/5 in 20 overs.
Fans enjoyed the high-scoring action that unfolded during the first innings of Friday night's IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai and Gujarat franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:
"Extra money for dropped catches," an X post read.
"We've posted a nice score"- Jonny Bairstow after first innings of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator
Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, MI opener Jonny Bairstow reflected on his team's batting performance, saying: (via Cricbuzz):
"Really good fun getting out there and batting with Rohit. We've posted a nice score and hopefully, with the bowling attack we've got, we'll be able to exploit what we learnt in the first innings.
"After watching the game last night, it was an interesting change in how we went about it. Had to be smart at the top. From playing here last year, if it's going to do as much, it's going to do in the first six. Good cricket shots and looking to exploit width was the key for us. Will find out in 20 overs if it's par or not," Bairstow added.
At the time of the writing, GT reached 119/2 in 11 overs in the chase of 229.
