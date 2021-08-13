Faf du Plessis pens thoughtful note to Northern Superchargers for their support after missing the Hundred due to a concussion 

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis could not play a single game in the Hundred as he failed to recover from the concussion he suffered while playing in the PSL.

After spending time with Northern Superchargers on the sidelines until now, Faf du Plessis has decided to go back home now to recuperate in the company of his family. He shared a long post on his official Instagram handle and thanked the Superchargers for their support.

Du Plessis also revealed that he will be back in action during the upcoming CPL tournament in West Indies. He wrote:

"Unfortunately I'm on my way home as I haven't recovered as quick as I would have liked from my concussion to play some sort of part in @thehundred for the @northernsuperchargers this year. Great bunch of guys and I've really enjoyed the look and feel of this tournament. I would like to thank the @ecb.uk.co, the @northernsuperchargers and also every single person who has gone out their way to make sure that my brain health remains the most important priority and not how fast I play cricket again."

Faf du Plessis continued:

"I'm really so grateful for all the support through this difficult injury and feel like I'm very close to playing again. Looking forward to having a crack at the Hundred ball format next year. Home for a few days and then off to the @cplt20. Much love."

Ben Stokes and David Willey led the Northern Superchargers team in the inaugural season of the Hundred

In his absence, Ben Stokes captained the Northern Superchargers in the first two games of the Hundred. However, the English all-rounder also pulled out of the tournament afterward to concentrate on his mental health.

David Willey is currently leading the Northern Superchargers team. They are in the fourth position in the points table with seven points from the same number of games.

After his stint in the CPL, Faf du Plessis will turn up for Chennai Super Kings in the second phase of IPL 2021.

