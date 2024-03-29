"Faf is in no mood to play this IPL" - Twitter reacts to RCB skipper falling cheaply in IPL 2024 clash against KKR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis continued his poor run of form with a second consecutive single-digit score against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29.

Du Plessis endured a below-par SA20 campaign coming into the IPL, with only three half-centuries in 11 innings. Yet, he took off in RCB's IPL 2024 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a blistering 35 off 23 deliveries.

However, Faf du Plessis scored only three off seven balls in the following game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and played an ordinary shot against Harshit Rana to get out.

After smashing a maximum off the previous delivery, Faf attempted a scoop shot for a boundary over fine-leg, only to be caught by Mitchell Starc for eight off six balls. The veteran batter was RCB's leading scorer last season with an incredible 730 runs, including eight half-centuries in 14 games.

With the former South African captain getting up there in age and continuing his poor form thus far in the IPL, fans on Twitter were left unimpressed and even called for his place in the playing XI.

Here are some of the best reactions:

RCB mount strong recovery after Faf du Plessis' dismissal

Despite losing Faf du Plessis early in the game, RCB maintained a terrific run rate through Virat Kohli and Cameron Green, much to the delight of the packed Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli, coming off his match-winning knock against PBKS in the previous outing, smashed former RCB pacer Mitchell Starc in his first spell of 0/24 in two overs. Meanwhile, Green looked in imperious form from the get-go and took to ace spinner Sunil Narine in his opening over, smashing 15 runs off it.

The duo took RCB to a dominant 82/2 in nine overs before Green was cleaned up by Andre Russell. With the likes of Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, and Anuj Rawat, the side will look to post a massive total on a placid Bengaluru wicket.

RCB lost their opening encounter of IPL 2024 to CSK before defeating PBKS in a thriller to open their account.

On the other hand, KKR have played only the lone outing and pulled off a sensational four-run win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).