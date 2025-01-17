"FAKE NEWS!!!! UNACCEPTABLE and UNPROFESSIONAL"- IPL star trashes reports of him being sidelined for 2 to 3 months

IPL 2023 champion Tushar Deshpande has slammed media reports claiming he is injured and will not play for the next two to three months. Deshpande felt that the media house posted the news just to gain some views on their page.

On January 16, reports surfaced online claiming that Tushar Deshpande would not play any matches for the next two to three months due to a recurring ankle injury. Several news websites shared the update on their respective platforms.

However, Deshpande hit back at a popular media house by quoting their post on X and commenting:

"FAKE NEWS!!!! UNACCEPTABLE and UNPROFESSIONAL to NOT authenticate the news before posting !! I look at it as a very cheap move to gain a few extra views on your page!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Deshpande also posted a story on his Instagram account with screenshots of news reports stating that he is injured. The fast bowler clarified that those reports are fake and urged the media publications not to spread fake news about him.

Which team will Tushar Deshpande play for in IPL 2025?

Tushar Deshpande came into the limelight after his magnificent performances for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. He did a decent job in 2024 as well which helped him earn his maiden Indian cap during the away T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Deshpande will play for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL season. The Royals signed him for a whopping ₹6.5 crore at the mega auction. His former franchise Chennai Super Kings tried hard to get him back, but they gave up after submitting a bid worth ₹6.25 crore.

Expand Tweet

Talking about Deshpande's international career, he took two wickets in two matches against Zimbabwe. While India played the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa after that tour, Deshpande did not get any opportunities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news