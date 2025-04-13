Fan left bloodied by Nicholas Pooran's six at Ekana Stadium during LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A fan was left bloodied and bruised by one of Nicholas Pooran's colossal sixes at the Ekana Stadium during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans' clash on Saturday. In a video shared by one of the journalists on X (formerly Twitter), the male fan had the wound on his head dressed near an ambulance as other spectators attended to him.

It's unclear which of the southpaw's sixes caused the mishap, but the fan was reportedly keen to watch the game while carried on a stretcher by the other fans. The fan, wearing a red shirt, was spotted with a wound on his head but looked fine despite the blow.

The West Indian scored yet another half-century against the Titans on Saturday as the Super Giants coasted to their fourth win of the season. The left-hander blasted seven sixes in his 28-ball 61, including four in one over off left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

"I surprise myself sometimes" - Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the victory, the Trinidadian said he enjoyed batting at number three, claiming that players slotting in at the position must play a measured knock. Pooran explained:

"It was absolutely a beautiful wicket to bat on. It's not much talk. As a group we know we have depth in our batting lineup. Unfortunately Mitch didn't play so Rishabh stepped up and play. Nice to see Aiden get a start and carry on. I surprise myself sometimes. For me, it's about trying to get the ball off as close to the middle of the bat as possible and trust my bat swing. If I tell you everything, they'll figure me out eventually. Getting the opportunity to bat at No. 3, you need to make the play some times. You need to consolidate sometimes but you have to take your matchups sometimes."

The keeper-batter, nevertheless, missed out on the Player of the Match award as Aiden Markram got it for his 31-ball 58 and two catches.

