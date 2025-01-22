Fan makes RCB jersey take holy dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

With the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season fast approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are already showing their unwavering support in unique and heartfelt ways. In a symbolic gesture of devotion, one dedicated fan took the team’s jersey for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, taking place at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In the rich history of the IPL, RCB are yet to claim the coveted title, though they’ve come agonizingly close on three occasions. They reached the final in 2009, only to lose to the Deccan Chargers. In 2011, they were defeated by the Chennai Super Kings, and in 2016, they fell short against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

While the men’s team is still chasing its first IPL trophy, the women’s team made history in 2024 by winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Season 2 title under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana.

To show his unwavering support for the men’s team and their quest for the trophy, one passionate fan took the team’s jersey for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, hoping to bring good fortune for RCB in the upcoming season.

Here’s a video of the moment:

The 2024 season began poorly for RCB, as they managed to win just one of their first eight matches. However, they bounced back strongly, winning their final six games in a row to clinch a playoff spot. Unfortunately, their campaign ended with a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

RCB yet to name the captain for IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have built a strong squad for the 2025 season. However, they parted ways with their captain, Faf du Plessis, and are yet to announce a new leader.

Veteran batter Virat Kohli holds the record for leading the franchise in most matches, having led RCB in 144 games, with 68 wins and 70 losses.

Kohli is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history, amassing 8,004 runs in 252 matches, including 55 half-centuries and a record eight centuries. He will be eager to continue leading by example in the upcoming season.

RCB squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee.

