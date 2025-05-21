Fans chant “Dhoni, Dhoni” in Delhi metro despite loss in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

MS Dhoni fans took their love for the wicketkeeper to another level in Delhi despite the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defeat in the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a video uploaded on social media by a Dhoni fan page, commuters inside a Delhi metro were seen enthusiastically chanting the legendary cricketer's name.

Ad

The 43-year-old scored a scratchy 16 off 17 deliveries, as the Super Kings got to a below-par 187/8 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. The Royals needed only 17.1 overs to chase the target down, thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 33-ball 57. Yashasvi Jaiswal (36), Sanju Samson (41) and Dhruv Jurel (31*) also made notable contributions to brush aside the Super Kings by six wickets, thereby ending the season on a high.

Meanwhile, here's the video of fans in Delhi metro chanting Dhoni's name:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhoni had to take over as captain midway through IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury. However, the Super Kings have won only two matches under his captaincy and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

"I think at 43 it's very tough to play in that competitive environment" - Sanjay Bangar speculates MS Dhoni's IPL future

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar made a massive statement on the CSK legend's IPL future, claiming that it was high time Dhoni retired as he had achieved almost everything there was to. Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo Timeout:

Ad

"I think at 43 it's very tough to play in that competitive environment. When you're 43, why this competitive environment, even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body as well. It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say 'enough'. 'Okay, I have played whatever I wanted to play, I have looked after the interest of the franchise', if there's any, if that was the motivation. But, you know, you move on."

The Super Kings still have one game left in the tournament. They face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 25. Having already been eliminated from the playoffs race, the five-time champions will look to finish the season on a high.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More