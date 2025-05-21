Fans chant “Dhoni, Dhoni” in Delhi metro despite loss in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

MS Dhoni fans took their love for the wicketkeeper to another level in Delhi despite the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) defeat in the IPL 2025 game against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a video uploaded on social media by a Dhoni fan page, commuters inside a Delhi metro were seen enthusiastically chanting the legendary cricketer's name.
The 43-year-old scored a scratchy 16 off 17 deliveries, as the Super Kings got to a below-par 187/8 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. The Royals needed only 17.1 overs to chase the target down, thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 33-ball 57. Yashasvi Jaiswal (36), Sanju Samson (41) and Dhruv Jurel (31*) also made notable contributions to brush aside the Super Kings by six wickets, thereby ending the season on a high.
Meanwhile, here's the video of fans in Delhi metro chanting Dhoni's name:
Dhoni had to take over as captain midway through IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury. However, the Super Kings have won only two matches under his captaincy and are currently at the bottom of the points table.
"I think at 43 it's very tough to play in that competitive environment" - Sanjay Bangar speculates MS Dhoni's IPL future
Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar made a massive statement on the CSK legend's IPL future, claiming that it was high time Dhoni retired as he had achieved almost everything there was to. Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo Timeout:
"I think at 43 it's very tough to play in that competitive environment. When you're 43, why this competitive environment, even if you go and play some local cricket, you will find how tough it is on the body as well. It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say 'enough'. 'Okay, I have played whatever I wanted to play, I have looked after the interest of the franchise', if there's any, if that was the motivation. But, you know, you move on."
The Super Kings still have one game left in the tournament. They face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 25. Having already been eliminated from the playoffs race, the five-time champions will look to finish the season on a high.
