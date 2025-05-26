Fans chant 'Kohli Kohli' at Ekana Stadium during LSG's meet and greet ahead of IPL 2025 clash against RCB [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a meet and greet event at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams will play each other in the final league stage match of the season on Tuesday, May 27.
Fans were present at the stadium during the event. While the event was going on, star RCB batter Virat Kohli walked out from the dressing room for training. As Kohli walked out, fans turned their attention towards him, taking his pictures and videos and chanting "Kohli Kohli."
During the event, the crowd also began cheering for RCB as chants of "RCB RCB" could be heard while the team was training at the ground.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -
LSG are already eliminated from the playoffs race while RCB have qualified and will aim for a top-two finish by beating Lucknow on Tuesday.
Can LSG finish with a win and spoil RCB's party?
LSG, who failed to make the playoffs this season, are placed seventh on the table. They have won six matches and faced seven defeats, gathering 12 points from 13 matches.
As they face RCB in their final match of the season at home, they have an opportunity to end their campaign on a positive note and also spoil the party for Bengaluru at the same time.
RCB are placed third with eight wins and 17 points from 13 matches. A win against Lucknow will take them to 19 points and ensure a top-two finish, which will strengthen their chances of making it to the final.
However, they will be under some pressure given they suffered a 42-run loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game at the same venue.
LSG, having beaten Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in their last match, will be confident heading into this game on home turf. They will look to take advantage and end their campaign with back-to-back wins.
