Fans erupt with chants of 'ABD, ABD' during RCB Unbox event 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans expressed their love for AB de Villiers by chanting his name during the Unbox event on Monday (March 17) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The former South Africa captain represented the franchise for 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021, winning the hearts of thousands of fans with his incredible performances.

He was an integral member of the RCB batting line-up during that period and often carried the middle-order on his back. Across 156 games, AB de Villiers amassed 4,491 runs for the franchise at an average of 41.20, including 37 fifties and two centuries. He got those runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.64.

De Villiers still enjoys a huge RCB fanbase despite retiring four years ago. A fan posted a video on X to provide a glimpse of the 'ABD' chants during the Unbox event.

"I might still play cricket one day" - AB de Villiers

During a recent interview with journalist Melinda Farrell, AB de Villiers claimed that he might make a comeback to the field but refrained from confirming anything. The 41-year-old revealed that there was pressure from his kids, due to which he would consider playing casual cricket but not professional tournaments. He said: (via TOI)

"I might still play cricket one day. No confirmation whatsoever, but I’m starting to feel it. My kids are putting me under a bit of pressure, and I feel like I could go to the nets with them. if I enjoy it, maybe I'll walk out and go and play a little bit of casual cricket somewhere again and not professional IPL stuff or SA tours. Who knows? But we'll see. I'm gonna try it again and see if this eye is still working."

He added:

"It's a bit blurry, but this (the right one) is the dominant one, and it's working fine. So I'm doing it for my kids and see if I can go out there and enjoy cricket again. We're not talking about RCB and big stuff. Yes, I don't want to feel that pressure again. That's the thing. So, wherever I go, I'll have a bit of fun."

The legendary cricketer scored 20,014 runs across 420 matches in his international career, spanning over 14 years.

