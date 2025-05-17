Fans grace the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with white jerseys as tribute to Virat Kohli's Test career during RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

A huge number of Virat Kohli fans donned the ace batter's Test jersey during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 17. The former India captain's supporters paid tribute to his illustrious Test career with the gesture.

Kohli drew curtains on his 14-year-long Test career on May 12. Several fans turned up at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in the 36-year-old's Test jersey to celebrate the memorable red-ball career.

It is worth mentioning that the RCB vs KKR match marks the resumption of IPL 2025 after a short break. It is also Kohli's first appearance on the cricket field since the announcement of his Test retirement.

Here are a few pictures of fans donning Kohli's Test jersey for the IPL 2025 clash:

Virat Kohli is the most successful Test captain in the history of Indian cricket. Under his leadership, the side won 40 out of 68 matches. With the bat, he is the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the format, amassing 9,230 runs across 210 innings at an average of 46.85.

"The ball will get lost in white T-shirts" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli fans' plan to don Test jerseys for RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Virat Kohli fans wearing Test jerseys for the IPL 2025 game on Saturday could trouble the fielders. He pointed out that sighting the ball with a lot of white T-shirts in the stands would be a challenge.

He urged the fans to avoid donning the Test jersey and instead wear an RCB jersey with Kohli's name printed on the back. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Another thing that's been heard is that many white T-shirts are being sold. A plan like that has been made to bid farewell to Virat Kohli for the end of his Test career. I am saying do it thoughtfully because the ball will get lost in white T-shirts.

"Keep the tricolor in your heart, wear the RCB jersey, and get Kohli written behind it. Who will field if everyone comes wearing white? The ball will hit the face while taking catches. The ball will get lost among the spectators. So just be a little more careful."

RCB are currently placed second in the points table, with eight wins in 11 outings. Virat Kohli is the team's leading run-getter of the season, chalking up 505 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.46.

