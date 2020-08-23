Fans of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma reportedly clashed in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Saturday. Posters and banners of the former Indian skipper were put up by his fans after Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15th.

The fans of Rohit Sharma also replicated this by placing his banners after the Mumbai Indians skipper was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Saturday.

The clash was first reported by ABP live. According to them, the banners put up by Rohit Sharma’s fans were destroyed by some unknown people. This led to a clash between the two fan groups.

A youngster, who is said to be a fan of Rohit Sharma, was taken to a sugarcane field in the town and was beaten for abusing the group of MS Dhoni fans.

Virender Sehwag urged fans not to get into violent clashes

The incident has left the cricketing fraternity disappointed. Former opening batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to express how disappointed he was and urged the fans not to get into violent clashes.

Virender Sehwag reiterated that most of the players are either fond of each other or they just talk according to their necessity. But the fans have taken it to another level.

“Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don't talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain,” Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag requested fans not to turn violent, and treat Team as one entity instead.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be in action during IPL 2020, which will begin on September 19 in the UAE.