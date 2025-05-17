Fans protest outside Eden Gardens as BCCI plans to shift IPL 2025 playoffs from Kolkata [Watch]

Fans are protesting outside the Eden Gardens as the BCCI plans to shift the IPL 2025 playoffs and final from Kolkata. The league was temporarily suspended for a week but is now all set to resume on Saturday, May 17.

Ad

The IPL 2025 final was earlier set to be played at the Eden Gardens on May 25. However, with the new schedule coming in for the remainder of the season, the venues for the playoffs and final are yet to be decided. The BCCI is reportedly considering moving the final out of Kolkata, which will now be played on June 3.

According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI is considering a change of venue for the playoffs and final due to chances of weather disruptions and logistical issues. The Eden Gardens was originally scheduled to host Qualifier 2 and the final.

Ad

Trending

In a video shared by news18bangla on Instagram, fans gathered in large numbers and can be seen protesting outside the Eden Gardens in reaction to the BCCI's proposed changes.

Watch a video of the same below:

Ad

IPL 2025 set to resume with RCB and KKR encounter

The IPL 2025 season had come to a temporary halt and was suspended for a week. The final was scheduled to be played on May 25. However with the restart, the tournament will now conclude on June 3.

As the season returns after the temporary break, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play the first game on Saturday, May 17. The contest will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

RCB have won eight out of their 11 matches and with 16 points, are placed second on the table. A win against Kolkata would ensure their spot in the playoffs. As for KKR, the defending champions are currently sixth with five wins from 12 games.

Wins in both their remaining games would take KKR to 15 points, which does not guarantee a spot in the playoffs; they would need other results to go in their favor as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More