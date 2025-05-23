"Fantastic innings timed to perfection" - Fans erupt as Ishan Kishan smashes 94* off 48 balls in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) middle-order batter Ishan Kishan starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 94 runs off 48 balls at a strike rate of 195.83 with the help of five maximums and seven boundaries.

With the 94-run knock, Kishan helped the team reach 231. The southpaw also returned to form following his 125 runs in the last 10 games after a century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on his SRH debut in IPL 2025. The Hyderabad-based franchise splurged INR 11.25 crore to buy him at the mega auction last year.

Fans on X lauded Ishan Kishan for his impressive batting display against RCB. One user wrote:

"What a knock, one of the best in this season against a very good RCB bowling."

Another user commented:

"This has been a fantastic innings timed to perfection."

A third user added:

"A good comeback knock from Ishan Kishan!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Ishan Kishan steals the show as SRH set a 232-run target for RCB in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting masterclass from Ishan Kishan helped SRH post 231/6 in their IPL 2025 match against RCB to hurt the opposition’s chances of finishing in the two in the points table. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Had, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aniket Verma also contributed valuable scores of 34 (17), 17 (10), 24 (13), and 26 (9), respectively. Later, Skipper Pat Cummins and Abhinav Manohar added 13* (6) and 12 (11), respectively.

Romario Shephard was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, returning with figures of 2/14 in his two overs. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB must win the match to boost their chances of finishing in the top two in the points table. Notably, the SunRisers recently eliminated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by beating them by six wickets in their last IPL 2025 outing.

Follow the RCB vs SRH 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More