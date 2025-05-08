"Fearless, fluent, and full of intent" - Fans in awe as Priyansh Arya smashes 70 off 34 balls in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS)' Priyansh Arya starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 8. The left-hander smashed 70 runs off just 34 balls at a strike rate of 205.88 with the help of six maximums and five boundaries.

This was his second fifty in IPL 2025, excluding his century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this season. The 23-year-old has amassed 417 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 194.85. He will be keen to continue his purple patch in the playoffs.

Fans on X lauded Arya for his exploits with the bat against Delhi. One user wrote:

"A 25 BALL FIFTY BY PRIYANSH ARYA - WHAT A THUNDEROUS KNOCK.".

Another user commented:

"No slog. Just proper cricketing shots. Priyansh Arya is making a statement here!!! He is playing pure cricket shots."

A third user added:

"What a knock from the young gun — fearless, fluent, and full of intent."

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh share a century partnership against DC in the IPL 2025 match

PBKS opening duo Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh shared a 122-run partnership for the first wicket. That came after skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat following a delayed start due to rain at the picturesque venue.

At the time of writing, PBKS were 122/1 after 10.1 overs when the play was stopped, with Iyer and Prabhsimran at the crease. T Natarajan provided the first breakthrough for Delhi by removing Arya.

With seven wins in 11 games, Punjab are third in the IPL 2025 points table. A win over DC would help them jump to the top of the points table with 17 points.

On the other hand, Delhi have six victories in 11 matches. Their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was abandoned due to rain. The rain came as a blessing in disguise, helping them settle for one point after managing 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The game has now been called off due to security reasons (via ESPNCricinfo).

Follow the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More