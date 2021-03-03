Create
"Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love"- Virat Kohli reacts after crossing 100 million Instagram followers

Virat Kohli is the only Indian celebrity to have 10 crore Instagram followers
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 27 min ago
News
Virat Kohli recently joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in an elite club of athletes with over 100 million Instagram followers. The Indian cricket team captain became the first Asian celebrity to accomplish this feat.

Virat Kohli's fans celebrated the milestone on social media with special posts for the Indian batsman. The International Cricket Council (ICC) also posted a unique edited picture to mark Virat's milestone.

Earlier today, the man himself reacted to his landmark achievement. Virat Kohli posted a video on his Instagram account to thank his fans for showing immense love to him on the photo-sharing site.

"You have made this journey beautiful. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the love. Thank you. 100 million #instafam," Virat Kohli captioned the video.

In the brief clip uploaded by Virat Kohli, fans can witness some of the top moments of his life.

It features his best on-field and off-field moments as well as a photo from his childhood. The video clip has gained over seven million views and 30,000 comments in just a few hours.

Virat Kohli has more Instagram followers than LeBron James, Cardi B, and Real Madrid CF

Virat Kohli is in the 23rd position on the list of the most-followed Instagram accounts. Instagram's official handle is at the top with 387 million followers, while Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 266 million.

Lionel Messi has 187 million Instagram followers, while 147 million follow Neymar Jr. Looking at the pace at which Virat Kohli's fan following has grown over the last few years, it seems as though Kohli might soon overtake the football stars.

Kohli already has more followers than global celebrities such as LeBron James, Cardi B, Rihanna, Drake, Shakira, Vin Diesel, Priyanka Chopra, David Beckham, and even football clubs Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona.

Published 03 Mar 2021, 14:59 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
