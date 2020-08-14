'Finally Hitman hits the gym' - Yuvraj Singh trolls Rohit Sharma's workout photo

After nearly five months without cricket, players are gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will be held in UAE next month. Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in the tournament, is also preparing for the IPL and has hit the gym to regain fitness.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself working out at a gym with the caption, "Going low only to push yourself higher". Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was among the first to comment on the post.

Yuvraj wrote, “finally hitman hits the gym.”

Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020

Photo source: Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma was last seen in the India vs New Zealand series earlier this year and is all set to return to action when the IPL begins on September 18. Rohit Sharma leads the Mumbai Indians and will be eyeing a record fifth IPL title with them. Mumbai are the only team to win the IPL four times.

He has been with the franchise since 2011 and took over the team’s captaincy a couple of games into the 2013 season before leading them to their maiden IPL title. That same year, MI also clinched the Champions League T20 title. He led Mumbai to IPL titles in 2015, 2017 and 2019 as well. Rohit Sharma has played 188 IPL matches, from which he has 4898 runs including a century and 36 fifties.

The IPL this year had to be moved out of India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The matches will be played in three cities in the Emirates – Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As per the SOPs shared by the BCCI, all the teams will have to go through at least five rounds of testing before they are cleared to train in the UAE.